Fugitive Allen Todd May who escaped from prison in Colorado captured in Florida

An inmate who escaped from a federal prison in Colorado five years ago has been captured in Florida. Deputy U.S. Marshals arrested Allen Todd May, 58, on Tuesday at a residence in Fort Lauderdale.

May was serving time in the Federal Correctional Institute in Englewood in 2018 for a mail fraud conviction. An indictment on June 22, 2022 charged May with 10 counts of wire fraud and mail fraud and alleges that while in prison, May took more than $700,000 in fraudulent claims in oil and gas royalties.

May was sentenced on Feb. 10, 2012 to 20 years in federal prison and transferred to the Federal Correctional Institute in Englewood on Jan. 12, 2018. May was discovered to be missing after a prisoner count on Dec. 21, 2018.

"I'd like to recognize and thank the anonymous tipster for the information they provided that directly led to the arrest of this unorthodox fugitive," said District of Colorado U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor in a statement. "I would also like to thank and recognize the incredible tenacity of the Deputy U.S. Marshals who pursued every lead over the years in the District of Colorado, culminating in the arrest in the Southern District of Florida last night. Their relentless pursuit of this fugitive and the coordination of the agencies involved is a true testament to the U.S. Marshals Service's mission."

Authorities said May will be transferred back to Colorado.