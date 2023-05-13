Man dies of gunshot wound in Aurora gas station shooting after "something went sideways in the parking lot," suspect at large

A man in his mid-20s died after being shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 15553 E Mississippi Avenue in Aurora early Saturday morning and now police are looking for the suspected shooter or shooters. The victim attempted to drive away but crashed his car at the gas station before dying.

Aurora police say the shooting was not connected to the gas station itself and was not a robbery of the store. The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m.

The victim's name will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Police don't have any information about the suspect or suspects and are now urging anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Aurora police say their investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.