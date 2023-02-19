Man dies from being struck by vehicle during pursuit after traffic stop on I-25

A man has been reported dead after being stuck by a vehicle during a short pursuit on I-25 Saturday night, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 9:15 Saturday night, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford Fusion with an expired registration, traveling northbound on I-25 near the Mountain Vista exit.

Deputies discovered during the stop that the driver provided a fake name, which prompted officers to have the driver step out of the vehicle.

The suspect ran from deputies, which prompted a taser to be deployed during the pursuit. The suspect was then struck by a passing vehicle and transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

None of the occupants in the vehicle that struck the suspect were reported injured.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team responded to the collision, while Fort Collins Police Services remain the lead investigating agency.