Man convicted of murder after woman's body found in the Boulder foothills in Colorado

A man has been convicted of murder after a woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24, 2022. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.

Jaime Moore was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with a deceased body, and tampering with physical evidence.

Prosecutors said that Moore, along with others, shot the victim in the head and then took her body to a different location.

Jaime Moore Doña Ana County

District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated, "This guilty verdict reflects that this defendant carried out a premeditated, cold-blooded murder on Flagstaff. After shooting the victim in the head, this defendant and his accomplices took significant steps to leave Boulder and cover their tracks in order to get away with murder. However, the exhaustive investigation by the Sheriff's Office uncovered their involvement and the specific role of each person. The prosecution team has worked incredibly hard to secure justice for this victim and her family; I hope this verdict will provide her grieving family with some answers and comfort -- although they will live every day with the tremendous loss caused by this defendant. We appreciate all the time and effort that the jurors put into this trial and their deliberations. The jurors worked hard to reach the right outcome."

Ashley Provine Doña Ana County

The others convicted in connection to the murder include Elizabeth Griffin, Cody Hobirk, and Ashley Provine.

Provine was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022 and pleaded guilty to accessory to a crime. She was sentenced in Boulder County Court to four years in the Department of Corrections with 406 days credit for time served. She was also ordered to pay for the prosecution and restitution to the victim's family.

Doña Ana County

Hobrik pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in Boulder County Court.

Griffin pleaded guilty to accessory to a crime on June 9 and was sentenced in Boulder County Court to four years probation and 18 months work release.

They were all residents of the Las Cruces, New Mexico area.