Information sought after woman's body found near Boulder County trailhead

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says someone found a woman's body near the Realization Point trailhead on Sunday morning. First responders say her body was found just off of the road.

Investigators say her death is suspicious and has been determined a homicide.

"We believe the victim and suspect(s) were likely known to each other. We do not believe that there is an on-going threat to the community," the sheriff's office said.

They ask anyone who witnessed unusual activity near the Realization Point trailhead on Saturday night or early Sunday morning to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.