4 New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation: Elizabeth Griffin, Jaime Moore, Ashley Provine and Cody Hobirk

Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.

Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested:

- Jaime Moore

jamie-moore.jpg
Doña Ana County

- Ashley Provine

ashley-provine.jpg
Doña Ana County

- Cody Hobirk

cody-hobirk.jpg
Doña Ana County

A fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.

Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.

Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.

