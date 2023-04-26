Watch CBS News
Man charged for allegedly killing Johnathan Douglas

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities say a man was charged Wednesday for the death of 34-year-old, Johnathan Douglas, who was found dead last week in the La Alma-Lincoln neighborhood. 

DPD announces 33-year-old Stig Strong was charged after the body of Douglas was found on April 18 on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of Mariposa Street. 

Strong faces first-degree and second-degree murder charges along with assault, and aggravated robbery. He is expected to make a court appearance this week. 

First published on April 26, 2023 / 2:37 PM

