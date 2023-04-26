Man charged for allegedly killing Johnathan Douglas

Authorities say a man was charged Wednesday for the death of 34-year-old, Johnathan Douglas, who was found dead last week in the La Alma-Lincoln neighborhood.

DPD announces 33-year-old Stig Strong was charged after the body of Douglas was found on April 18 on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of Mariposa Street.

Strong faces first-degree and second-degree murder charges along with assault, and aggravated robbery. He is expected to make a court appearance this week.