Man allegedly stabbing his father shot by police in Colorado

Lafayette police officers shot a man they say was actively stabbing his father with knives. The man was taken to the hospital and will face attempted murder charges upon his release.

Officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the 2400 block of Waneka Lake Trail -- in a suburb northeast of the Waneka Reservoir -- around 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a man stabbing another man, who they later determined to be the suspect's father and attempted to stop him. When efforts failed, two officers shot the son.

Both he and his father were taken to a local hospital, but police did not offer details about their conditions. No officers were injured, they said.

The two officers were placed on paid leave and now the Boulder Critical Incident Team will investigate the shooting to determine if it was justified.