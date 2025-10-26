Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Denver arrested

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A pedestrian was struck and killed in downtown Denver early Sunday morning near the 16th Street Mall and a man was arrested hours later and just three blocks away in connection with the hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at 16th and Market streets, according to Denver police. Investigators initially didn't have any information about the suspect, but just before 10 a.m., DPD announced 27-year-old Milton McBride was arrested near 17th and Wazee streets.

16th-and-market-autoped-loc-raw-ts-concatenated-112617-frame-2277.png
The intersection of 16th and Market streets in downtown Denver is seen on Sunday, Oct. 26, hours after a deadly hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian, according to Denver police. CBS

McBride is being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide, but formal charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The alleged victim in the case will be identified by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner at a later date.

McBride is due in court on Monday.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue