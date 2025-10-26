Man accused of deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Denver arrested

A pedestrian was struck and killed in downtown Denver early Sunday morning near the 16th Street Mall and a man was arrested hours later and just three blocks away in connection with the hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at 16th and Market streets, according to Denver police. Investigators initially didn't have any information about the suspect, but just before 10 a.m., DPD announced 27-year-old Milton McBride was arrested near 17th and Wazee streets.

The intersection of 16th and Market streets in downtown Denver is seen on Sunday, Oct. 26, hours after a deadly hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian, according to Denver police. CBS

McBride is being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide, but formal charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The alleged victim in the case will be identified by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner at a later date.

McBride is due in court on Monday.