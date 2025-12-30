Man accused of damaging High Line Canal Trail with homemade explosives south of Denver; Police seeking suspect

Police have released new photos of a man accused of multiple instances of damaging the High Line Canal Trail south of Denver with homemade explosives.

Most of the alleged incidents happened along the High Line Canal Trail south of Quincy Avenue in Cherry Hills Village from around mid-October through mid-December, according to the Cherry Hills Village Police Department.

Investigators said the damage "appears to be caused by small, crude, homemade explosive devices" and includes at least six instances of damage to trash cans and signposts.

Police originally released two nighttime photos of the suspect on Dec. 19 and then several more on Tuesday.

Handout photos released by the Cherry Hills Village Police Department show a suspect accused of vandalizing trash cans and signposts, allegedly with homemade explosives. Cherry Hills Village Police Department

They describe the suspect as a man with a thin build, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches, wearing a winter jacket, pants, hiking or high-top shoes, gloves, a beanie, goggles, and a utility belt worn outside his jacket with a tactical pouch attached.

He was also seen riding a "higher wattage" e-bike with a dark frame, wide tires, and handlebar mittens.

The High Line Canal Trail is 71 miles long and goes from East 64th Avenue and North Himalaya Road near Denver International Airport at the northeast end to South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Waterton Road at the southwest in Littleton.

Cherry Hills Village police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information or footage of him to contact the Cherry Hills Village Police Department.