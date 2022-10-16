Major delays anticipated on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon due to semi-truck rollover

Colorado State Patrol and CDOT officials are anticipating major delays on Interstate 70 near Glenwood Canyon due to a semi-truck rollover.

CSP says the truck rolled over and is blocking the westbound lanes.

I-70 is closed between Exit 133 at Dotsero and Exit 129 at Bair Ranch Road. That's in Eagle County, about 140 miles west of Denver and just east of Glenwood Springs.

CSP tells drivers to expect a "several-hour delay," due to the crash.

Colorado State Patrol

People going west can expect to be rerouted to CO-91 South, then US-24 East and then CO-82 West to I-70 West on the other side of the crash. It will likely add at least two hours to the commutes.