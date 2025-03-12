The magical ballet of Alice (in Wonderland) comes to the Colorado stage

Colorado Ballet has a magical production of Alice (in Wonderland) on stage at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. This is an adventure that should not be missed.

When Alice follows a white rabbit down his rabbit hole, adventure is sure to follow.

"It honestly is like a crazy dream," said Leah McFadden, who dances the role of "Alice" in Alice (in Wonderland).

CBS

McFadden soars into the air, dozens of feet above the stage as Alice tumbles into Wonderland.

"It's the closest thing you can get to magic without it really being magic," McFadden said of flying in the air.

Magic is a good description for Colorado Ballet's production of Alice (in Wonderland). Colorful and action packed, it will entertain both children and adults.

"Everybody is just having a blast on stage. It's high energy all the way around," McFadden added.

The ballet is bigger than life, just like Alice herself.

"The most stressful part for me is the harness quick changes. There is a certain time limit that you have to get it on and then get it back off," McFadden added.

No production of Alice in Wonderland would be complete without the egotistical, ruthless "Queen of Hearts."

"It's a lot of fun because you get to act on all of those impulses that you never would," said Jennifer Grace of dancing the role of the "Queen of Hearts."

CBS

Her dance is not typical ballet. It's mostly lifts and sauté.

"I would probably classify it as a neo-classical ballet because it really does draw on our technique and what we do, but it also pulls from Cirque and more contemporary structure," Grace explained.

There is a lot of whimsy and fun in Alice's adventure through Wonderland. Audiences will enjoy the ride.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Colorado Ballet's Alice (in Wonderland)

Colorado Ballet will perform Alice (in Wonderland) through March 16 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver.