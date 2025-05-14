Watch CBS News
Lyft joins Uber in request for Colorado governor to veto rideshare bill

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Lyft joins Uber in asking Gov. Polis to veto rideshare bill passed at Colorado State Capitol
Lyft has joined Uber in requesting that Gov. Jared Polis veto the rideshare bill passed by the Colorado Legislature. The bill will require, among a number of things, more safeguards for rideshare vehicles, including continuous audio and video recording during rides.

Earlier this month, Uber threatened to withdraw services from Colorado if the bill becomes law. Now Lyft has sent a letter to Polis, urging the governor to veto the bill. 

In the letter, Lyft states, "While the bill is well-intended, the final product sets operational requirements for the Lyft platform that ignore and ultimately will not improve conditions for riders and drivers. The bill contradicts itself by both instituting requirements that could restrict TNCs from deactivating the accounts of drivers who may present a safety concern, while punishing TNCs with increased liability and litigation for failing to deactivate a driver's account."

State Rep. Jenny Wilford, who serves District 34, introduced the bill after she said she was assaulted by a Lyft driver last year.   

It's not clear whether or when Polis will sign the bill into law. Last week, the governor's office indicated there are concerns with the bill and privacy ,but Polis said he is committed to making sure rideshare services are keeping riders and drivers safe. 

