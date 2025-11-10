Man arrested in Colorado after allegedly shooting out window of deputy's car with pellet gun, leading police on chase

Authorities in the northern part of the Denver metro area on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man who is suspected of shattering a window of a sheriff's deputy's car using a pellet gun and leading police on a chase afterwards.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Luis Salomon Juarez was arrested on charges of vehicle eluding, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine.

It happened before daybreak on Monday. The sheriff's office says their deputy was in his personal car on the 800 block of Bronco Road north of Denver's city limits doing security work outside the scene of a weekend house fire when the window shattered. Just before that, the deputy said he had seen a car park across the street from him and then he said he heard a popping noise.

Other deputies located the vehicle of the suspect and wound up pursuing it after it entered onto Interstate 25. The car then crashed into a divider while it was trying to get onto Interstate 225. The suspect and another person in the car then ran off.

An image from CBS Colorado's news helicopter shows the crash at the end of the chase on Monday morning.



Police used a K-9 to search for the two people and found them soon afterwards. Both were taken into custody but the Adams County Sheriff's Office says only Juarez was arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident.