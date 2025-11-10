Colorado deputy's car window shot out, 2 arrested after pursuit on I-25
Two suspects were arrested by deputies in the Denver metro area early Monday morning after a pursuit and crash that began when the window of a deputy's personal vehicle was shot out. The Adams County Sheriff's deputy was on security patrol at a home where a house fire over the weekend killed two people and a dog.
Firefighters with Adams County Fire Rescue rushed to the scene at 821 Bronco Road around 1:49 a.m. Sunday, when they said the home was engulfed when they arrived.
Investigators said two people and a dog were killed in the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated.
The deputy was in a personal vehicle outside the home on Monday morning when investigators said the window of the car was shot out about 5:39 a.m. Deputies then located the suspect vehicle and began a pursuit on southbound I-25 when the car crashed.
Investigators said the suspect vehicle crashed on its own and ended up facing the wrong way on I-25, northbound in the right shoulder of the southbound lanes. That caused some traffic delays in the area during the Monday morning commute.
Deputies said they were able to take two suspects into custody and that they recovered a pellet gun.