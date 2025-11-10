Watch CBS News
Colorado deputy's car window shot out, 2 arrested after pursuit on I-25

By
Jennifer McRae
Two suspects were arrested by deputies in the Denver metro area early Monday morning after a pursuit and crash that began when the window of a deputy's personal vehicle was shot out. The Adams County Sheriff's deputy was on security patrol at a home where a house fire over the weekend killed two people and a dog. 

morning-copter-frame-104302.jpg
Two people and a dog were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning in Adams County.  CBS

Firefighters with Adams County Fire Rescue rushed to the scene at 821 Bronco Road around 1:49 a.m. Sunday, when they said the home was engulfed when they arrived. 

Investigators said two people and a dog were killed in the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated. 

bronco-road-fire-adams-county.jpg
Adams County Fire Rescue

The deputy was in a personal vehicle outside the home on Monday morning when investigators said the window of the car was shot out about 5:39 a.m. Deputies then located the suspect vehicle and began a pursuit on southbound I-25 when the car crashed. 

Investigators said the suspect vehicle crashed on its own and ended up facing the wrong way on I-25, northbound in the right shoulder of the southbound lanes. That caused some traffic delays in the area during the Monday morning commute. 

morning-copter-frame-49646.jpg
An Adams County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a pursuit on I-25 after a window was shot out of a vehicle early Monday morning. CBS

Deputies said they were able to take two suspects into custody and that they recovered a pellet gun. 

