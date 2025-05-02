Watch CBS News
Lovely weekend in store ahead of big changes next week

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Sunny and warming for the weekend before more wet weather arrives next week
Over the last several days, Colorado has seen some much-needed moisture, but by Friday morning, all the rain and clouds cleared out and are setting the stage for a gorgeous weekend.

High temperatures on Friday will climb to seasonal levels, reaching the mid to upper 60s across the Denver metro area.

The mountains will also see abundant sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s.

After last week's more active weather pattern, a strong high-pressure system will build going into the weekend.

The sinking air from the high pressure will result in warmer-than-normal conditions and mainly dry weather for the Denver area.

Saturday will warm into the upper 70s across the Front Range, with Sunday's highs in the 70s as well.

By Sunday, wind speeds will begin to climb as we track an incoming storm system.

An incoming low-pressure system will cut off from the jet stream and essentially stall out over the Four Corners beginning on Monday.

This system is forecast to bring mountain snow, heavy rain, and storms to the lower elevations.

Rain will hit the mountains first on Sunday afternoon, before that begins to move down into the lower elevations by Monday.

As of this writing, the peak day for rain, storms, and snow will be on Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will also cool into the low 50s.

The low will linger, bringing more rain for Wednesday before clearing out heading into Thursday afternoon. 

