Loveland Ski Resort tests out the snowmaking equipment, gets ready for a new ski season
Snowmaking at Loveland Ski Area is set to begin in a dozen days. That's the word from the ski area in Colorado's high country, which shared a video on Tuesday of a technician testing one of their snow guns.
Loveland is typically one of the first ski resorts to open in the state and one of the last to close.
Last month the Farmer's Almanac predicted that Colorado will have a colder-than-normal winter with average snowfall.
