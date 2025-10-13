Loveland Ski Area begins making snow ahead of Colorado's ski season

At Loveland Ski Area, they fired up the snow guns on Monday ahead of the ski season in Colorado. The ski area's snowmaking team turned on the guns for the first time this season, officially kicking off snowmaking operations for the 2025-2026 season.

Loveland Ski Area began making snow on Oct. 13, 2025. Loveland Ski Area

According to Loveland Ski Area, they are ahead of schedule for snowmaking compared to last year, when snowmaking began on Oct. 18. The ski area said that with the cold temperatures overnight, they began building the base for opening day.

The snowmaking team fired up the snow guns on Monday for the first time this season at Loveland Ski Area. Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area traditionally opens in late October to early November, depending on weather conditions and snowmaking progress. Last year, Loveland opened on Nov. 9. This year, the ski area said it hopes to welcome skiers and boarders even earlier.