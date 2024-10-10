Loveland Ski Area tests snowguns ahead of Colorado's ski season
The snowmaking team at Loveland Ski Area is looking ahead to the ski season in Colorado. This week, despite a warm start to October, crews fired up the snowguns for testing.
Crews also completed maintenance on the snowguns. The team is said to be "closely monitoring the forecast and is ready to fire up the snowguns as soon as Mother Nature gives the go-ahead."
According to Loveland Ski Area, they are trying to open for the 2024-2025 season between late October and early November. Last season, Loveland opened on Nov. 10.