Loveland police arrest attempted homicide suspect accused of shooting at person outside Travelodge

The Loveland Police Department announced Wednesday that an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting at a person inside their vehicle outside a Travelodge is now in custody.

According to the police department, on Tuesday after 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Travelodge at 1655 E. Eisenhower Bvld. for a report of a shooting.

Police say an initial verbal disturbance at the front desk happened between "two male parties."

When the victim went outside and entered his vehicle, he reportedly heard a "pop" and the rear window of his car shattered, according to the police department.

Loveland police also say that it was discovered through evidence that the other male involved in the disturbance "fired one round from a handgun at the victim's vehicle as he was driving out the parking lot."

Loveland Police Department

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Justin Munson, who was taken into custody around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Garnet Street by Loveland police.

Police say the suspect's vehicle has been seized and is currently undergoing forensic processing.

Authorities say tips from the public led to Munson's arrest. Chief Tim Doran thanked the public, investigators and first responders for their work leading up to Munson's arrest.

Munson is currently charged with attempted murder in the first degree, a Class 2 felony.