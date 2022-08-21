Watch CBS News
2 dead in crash with motorcycle, car in Loveland

Two people died in a crash with a motorcycle and a car in Loveland on Sunday morning. 

According to Loveland Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the 5400 block of N Wilson Avenue, where a 19-year-old driving a Subaru and a 30-year-old riding a motorcycle were involved in a crash. 

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the car died after being taken to the hospital. 

Speed and alcohol are being investigated in this crash. 

