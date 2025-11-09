Loveland, Copper Mountain and Breckenridge join list of Colorado ski areas open for the season

Ski season in Colorado is getting underway as several more ski areas have opened this week. The lack of precipitation isn't holding back our ski resorts; snow guns have been working quickly to get the slopes ready.

Loveland Ski Area is the latest to open its doors and celebrated its opening day on Saturday. One lift and three runs are open, along with a terrain park. This year marks the resort's 88th season.

Keystone was the first to open this season, followed by A-Basin. Although the resorts say it's not a race, Keystone used a move once used by A-Basin to beat them to the finish line. After A-Basin announced it would open Oct. 26, Keystone announced it would open on the 25th, just 90 minutes before the resort welcomed skiers for the season. It's the first time in several years that the resorts opened in October.

Winter Park opened its first runs on Halloween with five open trails and 5 lifts available. Breckenridge and Copper Mountain opened on Friday.

Keystone Resort

Eight other resorts that are members of Colorado Ski Country USA are scheduled to open between now and the end of the month.

For those who haven't purchased their season passes yet, the cost for Epic season passes is set to go up on Nov. 16. The current cost for an adult is $1121, while the price of an Ikon base pass is $1,099.