Colorado's Keystone Resort copies A-Basin in sneaky move to open first Ski Resort in North America

Ski season is officially underway in North America, and more specifically, Colorado, after Keystone and Arapahoe Basin both dropped the ropes this weekend. This finalizes the winner of the race to be the first resort open, which, according to all those mountains, doesn't really exist.

Even if the resorts insist it's not a competition, the timing sure looked like one. Keystone opened its lifts for a few evening laps Saturday afternoon, just hours after A-Basin released its plans for a Sunday morning debut.

"We had a 3 to 6 p.m. opening last night," said Sarah McLear, Keystone's Communications Manager. "Beautiful sunset, night lights, and a big party. It's the first time we've opened in October in a few years. We're just so excited to get people back on snow."

Keystone Resort

Keystone hasn't been the first to open for a few years now, with A-Basin claiming the title several times in the last half-decade. Back in 2019, Keystone got close, but Arapahoe Basin pulled a last-minute surprise and opened early to steal the bragging rights right out from underneath them.

"We might have done some shenanigans in the past," admitted A-Basin's President Al Henceroth with a laugh. "When you do something like that, you know it's going to come back around. So good for them."

The rivalry, while friendly, is rooted in pride and in Colorado's snowmaking science. Both mountains have been firing up snow guns at the first sign of cold, aiming for the perfect base before letting skiers on the hill.

"At Keystone, we look for wet-bulb temperatures around 28 degrees or colder," McLear explained. "The colder and drier the air, the better. That's what really gets us open fast."

For A-Basin, they argue that high elevation gives them the edge.

"We're lucky to sit above 10,700 feet on the Continental Divide," said Shayna Silverman, A-Basin's Communications Manager. "We get snow that sticks around, but we're not racing. We're just excited to get people skiing."

Still, fans of both resorts lined up early, dusting off skis and snowboards, and cheering as the chairs and gondolas climbed the mountain Sunday, whether it was for bragging rights or just pure stoke.

This is the first time both resorts have opened in October in years.