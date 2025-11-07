Northern Colorado city fighting overdose deaths with Narcan kiosk

A city in Northern Colorado is hoping to prevent overdose deaths with a new Narcan kiosk.

The Loveland Police Department installed the kiosk near the entryway of the station, located at 810 E. 10th Street. Authorities said it is now stocked and ready for community use.

"No fee, no information needed, no questions asked. Walk up, take a box, leave, and save a life if needed," said the LPD.

Loveland Police Department

Narcan, or Naloxone, can reverse an opioid overdose by blocking its effects. During an opioid overdose, a person can stop breathing, which can be fatal if not treated quickly.

The Centers for Disease Control said Narcan can restore normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes. However, more than one dose might be needed for stronger opioids like fentanyl. The prefilled devices are easy to use and spray the medication into the nose.

According to the CDC, "Nearly 80,000 (or about 76%) of the 105,007 drug overdose deaths in 2023 involved an opioid. CDC data show a potential bystander was present in nearly 43% of overdose deaths in 2023. With the right tools, bystanders can act to prevent overdose deaths. Anyone can carry naloxone, give it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life."

Naloxone nasal spray from an emergency bag that contains medication used in the recovery of Opioid drug overdoses. tigerstrawberry / Getty Images

Chief Doran and members of the Co-response Team at Summit Stone Health Partners, along with detectives from the drug task force, began the kiosk project several months ago. They say it will make the community safer and potentially save lives.

"Dangerous narcotics have infiltrated the streets of America, including here in our beautiful city. The Loveland Police Department takes this problem seriously," said the LPD. "Drug use, like that of fentanyl, often destroys a person's life. No one deserves to die due to addiction, and we hope users can find recovery and freedom."

The CDC suggests that, if a person gives naloxone to someone overdosing on opioids, they should stay with that person until emergency help arrives or for at least four hours to be certain their breathing has returned to normal.

The LPD said, "If this kiosk saves even one person, the effort holds value beyond measure."