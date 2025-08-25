Officers in Colorado use drone to catch hiding motorcyclist who sped away from traffic stop at 100 mph, police say

Police in Loveland have a new tool that they say is helping them track down criminals. This past weekend, they said they used the drone to catch a motorcyclist who was hiding from officers.

According to police, officers observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed with no rear light and no license plate. Investigators said that when an officer tried to pull over the motorcyclist, the driver refused to comply and accelerated to speeds of nearly 100 mph. The officer suspended the pursuit and asked for additional units for assistance.

After an extensive search, officers said the motorcyclist was spotted again but then sped away a second time before crashing and running away. Officers were able to locate the suspect thanks to other law enforcement agencies and a drone. That's when they found the suspect hiding and took him into custody.

According to police, the suspect not only drove recklessly while evading officers but had also committed a robbery and was found in possession of narcotics. He was transported and booked into the Larimer County Jail.