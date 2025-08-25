Watch CBS News
Local News

Officers in Colorado use drone to catch hiding motorcyclist who sped away from traffic stop at 100 mph, police say

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Loveland police use drone to catch motorcyclist hiding from officers
Loveland police use drone to catch motorcyclist hiding from officers 00:22

Police in Loveland have a new tool that they say is helping them track down criminals. This past weekend, they said they used the drone to catch a motorcyclist who was hiding from officers. 

loveland-motocycle-chase-drone-transfer-frame-332.jpg
Police in Loveland said they used a drone to help find a motorcyclist who ran from officers and was hiding.  Loveland Police Department

According to police, officers observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed with no rear light and no license plate. Investigators said that when an officer tried to pull over the motorcyclist, the driver refused to comply and accelerated to speeds of nearly 100 mph. The officer suspended the pursuit and asked for additional units for assistance. 

After an extensive search, officers said the motorcyclist was spotted again but then sped away a second time before crashing and running away. Officers were able to locate the suspect thanks to other law enforcement agencies and a drone. That's when they found the suspect hiding and took him into custody. 

loveland-motocycle-chase-drone-transfer-frame-727.jpg
Police in Loveland used a drone to catch a motorcyclist who was allegedly hiding from officers Loveland Police Department

According to police, the suspect not only drove recklessly while evading officers but had also committed a robbery and was found in possession of narcotics. He was transported and booked into the Larimer County Jail. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue