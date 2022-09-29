Watch CBS News
Local News

Loveland closes King's Crossing Natural Area for restoration after homeless camps removed

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Loveland closes King's Crossing Natural Area for restoration after homeless camps removed
Loveland closes King's Crossing Natural Area for restoration after homeless camps removed 00:27

The City of Loveland said it is being forced to shut down one of its open spaces because of illegal homeless camps. City crews and police recently removed 35 unauthorized camps from the King's Crossing Natural Area.

loveland-kings-crossing-map.jpg
CBS

The director of Loveland's parks and recreation department says the damage to the space is so significant, they need to close it for restoration.

The King's Crossing closure begins Friday. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through it will remain open.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 3:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.