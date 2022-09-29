Loveland closes King's Crossing Natural Area for restoration after homeless camps removed

The City of Loveland said it is being forced to shut down one of its open spaces because of illegal homeless camps. City crews and police recently removed 35 unauthorized camps from the King's Crossing Natural Area.

The director of Loveland's parks and recreation department says the damage to the space is so significant, they need to close it for restoration.

The King's Crossing closure begins Friday. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through it will remain open.