Did you get married in 1953 and lose your wedding ring in Colorado? Boulder police might have your ring.

A wedding ring with a 1953 date engraved on the inside was recently given to police in Colorado after attempts to locate the rightful owner were unsuccessful.

Boulder police on Monday said a resident brought the ring to them after finding it in the parking lot of the Italian restaurant, Gondolier, near Baseline Road and Foothills Parkway. The ring was found on Nov. 8, and the person who found it tried to find the owner using social media, but it remained unclaimed.

"It's a small, silver ring, but engraved inside is the wedding date of June 6, 1953, and the couple's initials," Boulder police said on social media. "That would be 72 years of marriage this year. An amazing and loving story told in one part by this traditional symbol."

A wedding ring was turned into Boulder police after a woman found it in the parking lot of Gondolier and was unable to find the owner. Boulder Police Department

If this ring belongs to you or you know who it belongs to, Boulder police are asking that you call their Property and Evidence Unit at

"We're hoping for a Christmas miracle," the department said. "Can you help us make it happen Boulder?"