Heart & passion play out in Lone Tree Arts Center’s “Dreamgirls”

"Dreamgirls" chronicles the meteoric rise of an R&B group roughly based on the Supremes and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. The story focuses on the toll that fame takes on relationships between friends and family, but it is pure fiction and musical theater.

"Dreamgirls is really a story about the history and evolution of American pop music and R&B. And, it's told through the lens of a girl group, The Dreams, and their manager who takes them on a ride to stardom," said Kenny Moten, Director of the Lone Tree Arts Center's production.

This musical features an unforgettable soundtrack filled with pop, R&B, gospel, disco, and more. It's a toe tapping experience.

"'Dreamgirls' is a hit. 'One Night Only' is a hit. And, or course, 'And I Am Telling You' that ends Act I is an iconic musical theater moment," Moten explained.

While there are complicated relationships and intrigue among the main characters, "Dreamgirls" focuses on some universal themes.

"It's a story about the American Dream and what that can cost some people and how hard it is to get there, that's what makes it relevant to everybody," Moten said.

Rehearsal for Lone Tree Arts Center's production of "Dreamgirls." Lone Tree Arts Center

"Dreamgirls" is the first production that Lone Tree Arts Center has put up since 2020.

"Dreamgirls" runs from October 19 – 29, 2023 at the Lone Tree Arts Center.