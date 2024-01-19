Local volunteers still needed for "Point in Time Count" to help homeless

Colorado organization says it will be working around the clock ahead of point in time survey

Homelessness is a growing problem all over the metro area, as the helpers in communities search for solutions. One of the main tools in their arsenal is knowledge, and that's why the "Point in Time Count" is critical. It's a count of people who are homeless.

Last year, the area saw a 30% increase in that number to more than 9,000 people. As the region prepares for this year's count, many communities expect another big increase.

That includes Jefferson County, where volunteers are needed from Monday into Tuesday for the count. RecoveryWorks is one of the organizations in the county still looking for help.

Shantell Anderson and Carla Respects Nothing work year-round at the organization with the unhoused population, but they know Monday will be the most important day of the year, so they're staying up overnight at the center.

"We're going provide food, some type activities, do raffles and give them incentives for taking the survey," said Respects Nothing, a peer professional counselor at RecoveryWorks.

RecoveryWorks typically operates as a day shelter, but the organization will open its doors overnight to help with the count. Not only will workers be surveying guests sleeping at RecoveryWorks overnight, but they'll also be helping other volunteers.

"We get them set up with the bags that have been created with the socks, hand warmers, the water bottles, the food," said Anderson.

The two say data collected from the last count in Jefferson County was alarming. The total number of homeless in the county increased by 73% from 2022 to 2023. Overall, Jefferson County also had the largest percentage increase in homeless in the metro region.

"It actually kind of breaks my heart," said Anderson.

Anderson said the count gives organizations a look at where the need is and it also helps with federal funding.

"When we have the data that we need, then it makes it able for us to be able to provide the services right, we don't want to be underfunded," said Anderson.

The two also added it's a labor of love, and the organization is looking for eight more compassionate volunteers.

"What we're looking for, is just really someone that is kind and mostly has that compassion, not judgmental, and they just want to pay it forward," said Respects Nothing.

"People that are willing to understand that homelessness doesn't just look like one situation," said Anderson. "Let's help out our neighbors."

For more information on how to help RecoveryWorks, or Jefferson County, click here.

Help is also needed still across the Front Range. Volunteers still have time to sign up over the weekend.