Local restaurants stay open as nearly half of Americans planned to eat out on Thanksgiving

Local restaurants stay open as nearly half of Americans planned to eat out on Thanksgiving

Local restaurants stay open as nearly half of Americans planned to eat out on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, many Americans look forward to a traditional home-cooked meal. However, a new survey shows about half of Americans are choosing to order takeout or dine in at a restaurant for a big meal. Customers who stopped by FIRE Restaurant and Lounge in Denver on Thursday agreed.

For some people, it's about the convenience, and for others, it's about saving money.

Popmenu conducted a survey with 1,000 people. The survey found that 32% of consumers planned to order takeout or delivery for Thanksgiving, and another 17% planned to dine in at a restaurant.

Nearly 170 customers spent part of their Thanksgiving Day enjoying a meal at FIRE Restaurant and Lounge, instead of cooking a full spread at home. CBS

Nearly 170 customers spent part of their Thanksgiving Day enjoying a meal at FIRE Restaurant and Lounge, instead of cooking a full spread at home.

"It's a fun experience. We're being waited on instead of doing all the work," said one customer.

"We just enjoy just coming out and enjoying something to eat, and no cleanup, and we can relax after," said another customer.

During the survey, 64% of people said dining out is easier, 35% said they don't feel like cooking, another 35% prefer professionally cooked food and 24% estimate it's cheaper to order from restaurants than to buy all the ingredients needed to cook a holiday meal.

"I think it's the new normal. I think they're looking for something more interactive to do and maybe not have to make the dinner and clean up afterwards," said Elysse Altamirano, the manager at FIRE Restaurant and Lounge.

The restaurant served a traditional Thanksgiving spread buffet-style, with turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. For many guests, dining out was their preferred method of enjoying the holiday with their family and friends.

"I think it's the new normal. I think they're looking for something more interactive to do and maybe not have to make the dinner and clean up afterwards," said Elysse Altamirano, the manager at FIRE Restaurant and Lounge. CBS

"I think it's all about experiences. We're definitely getting back to celebrations and easing the stress for those that have guests or family coming into town," said Altamirano.