Live ammunition found in hallway of Colorado charter school

Officials have decided to dismiss students at a charter school north of Denver early after a live bullet was found in the building.

The Brighton Police Department said the bullet was found in a hallway at Bromley East Charter School on Friday morning. The school was placed on a secure hold around noon while police investigated. BPD said school resource officers have been working with school administrators throughout the morning on the investigation.

Authorities said, out of an abundance of caution, the school decided to dismiss classes early and conduct a controlled release. Brighton police are providing security during the pickup and said there is no active threat to the school.