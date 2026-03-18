Free rideshare program to expand to more Denver metro area communities

A popular free rideshare program is expanding to another community in Douglas County.

By downloading an app or calling a number, anyone can use the Link On Demand service to call for a free ride in Lone Tree or Highlands Ranch. Next month, Parker is joining the list.

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"It's something that I truly have been wanting for years is just the independence," said Zach Stone.

Stone doesn't drive, so calling for a ride has become part of his daily routine.

But he's not calling an Uber or a Lyft. He's using Link On Demand, Lone Tree's free rideshare service.

"I ride it so much I can tell you just about anything," Stone said. "The link gives me the independence to run my errands and go out on a Friday or Saturday night and have some fun. And so it's been a real savior for me."

On this day, Zach's driver is one of his favorites, Cher Ashland.

"When you have drivers like Cher, it makes the experience that much better," Stone said.

Ashland also drives for Uber and Lyft.

"The difference for us as a Link driver is being able to get a consistent paycheck," said Ashland. "The Uber and Lyft drivers are having to scramble a little bit to really make a good living."

Some Link cars are wheelchair accessible. The service is a lifesaver for some seniors or those with disabilities.

"One of the things I really enjoy is driving our wheelchair access vans," said Ashland. "Just letting them take their time to be able to go back and forth, whether it's to the mall, to a doctor's appointment, they just really enjoy being able to use another service that doesn't cost them anything and that they can get safely to and from."

The Link On Demand rideshare service has expanded to include Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch, and soon, Parker will be added to the list of communities. CBS

Sometimes there are other riders on Zach's ride. Ashland says kids over 13 or with parental permission can ride alone.

"Today, I'm driving Lone Tree, and that has a lot of the local employees who go to work at Charles Schwab and Dish Network. They'll go to Costco or the Sam's Club," said Ashland. "When I'm in Highlands Ranch, it's a lot of the students and co-workers going to train stations to be able to be picked up. Go to downtown Denver."

While seniors, children, and those with disabilities rely on the service, anyone can use the Link.

Calling for a ride looks a lot like it does on platforms like Uber and Lyft, except there's no charge.

Riders can also call 719-212-2430 to book their ride.

Last year, Link delivered 70,000 Lone Tree riders to their destinations and more than 60,000 riders in Highlands Ranch after launching in the community in June.

Next month, the program will expand to include Parker.

Douglas County commissioners recently approved a $4.4 million contract to continue Link On Demand services in Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch, and for the expansion east through Stonegate and into Parker.

Funding for the program will come from the Road and Bridge Sales and Use Tax revenue allocated for transit and mobility projects.

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The Town of Parker will contribute $250,000 toward services in their town. It means riders like Stone can travel between the communities for free on the service.

"As a resident of Douglas County, I'd even like to see it go all the way out to Castle Rock," Stone said.

Douglas County says discussions are underway about a Castle Rock expansion.

"I have so much independence now that it's been a breath of fresh air," Stone said.