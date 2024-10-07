Lone Tree's "Link on Demand" service serves as model for other Colorado communities

A popular mobility service in Lone Tree is celebrating 10 years in operation and serving as a model for other Colorado communities. The "Link on Demand" service provides free rides within Lone Tree city limits.

"It's trying to find me a ride," Jacqueline Rodriguez said as she pulled up the Link on Demand app on her phone. It functions much like rideshare apps Uber and Lyft.

As Rodriguez calls for a ride, driver Tyler Westbrook accepts.

"Different rider names and locations pop up on our app. It will show where to pick them up from," Westbrook said.

Within minutes, they connect.

"I acknowledge they've arrived at the vehicle, and it pops up and tells us where it is that they have to go, and then off we go!" Westbrook said.

It's a service Rodriguez and her family have come to rely on.

"This being a free service was a lifesaver for us," said Rodriguez.

Her son, Hunter, was left with a traumatic brain injury after being shaken by a daycare provider as a baby.

"As an adult, this service provides him independence, and it was so incredible that he could do it on his own. He could pull up an app and he could get to where he wanted to be," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez loves the program so much, she became a driver herself, operating the wheelchair-accessible Link cars.

"We have people who are visually impaired, individuals in walkers, just maybe need extra help and I love connecting with those individuals because it's near and dear to my heart because it's our personal story," said Rodriguez.

Lone Tree residents and visitors alike can get a free ride within Lone Tree city limits by using the app or calling the dispatch center.

Drivers say the service is popular with light rail users, commuters and seniors.

"For folks who are not able to drive for whatever reason, this enables them to be part of the community. They can go shop, they can get to work, can drop their kids at school," Westbrook said.

"You can imagine if you had surgery at one of our medical facilities and need to get to your recovery or PT or doctor's appointments, seniors who no longer have a license and are looking to get to the grocery store, or even a happy hour group that wants to go out for some drinks," said Lone Tree Mayor Marissa Harmon.

What started as a fixed-route shuttle to address the "first and last mile" of transit for riders connecting to and from RTD light rail stations eventually changed to an on-demand model, operated by Via Transportation.

Multiple riders may be clustered together. By decreasing the number of cars on the road, the service improves traffic and reduces environmental impacts.

Link on Demand has been so successful that it recently expanded to serve the Meridian area and doubled the number of cars in service.

"The amount of ridership has increased significantly. Specifically, this August we increased 77% with 6,200 rides within one month, which is astonishing numbers and also validating the need for on-demand transportation," Harmon said.

The Link on Demand program costs $1.44 million a year, with 40% of funds coming from RTD, 37% from the City of Lone Tree, 13% from Denver South/Southeast Public Improvement Metropolitan District and 10% from Douglas County.

Other Colorado cities, including Longmont, Aurora, Berthoud and Manitou Springs, have expressed interest in creating a similar program.

"I think they should grow, grow, grow if they can," Rodriguez said.

The Link on Demand service operates during the following hours:

Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, no service.

To request a ride, download the Link on Demand app or call the Link on Demand Dispatch Center at 719-212-2430.