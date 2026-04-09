Link on Demand offers free rideshare service around communities south of Denver

People in many cities south of Denver now have a new ride option to get them around for free.

The Link on Demand rideshare service will travel around areas including Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch, and select areas of Parker. Many popular areas include:

Town Center, Village Center, and Highlands Ranch Senior Center in Highlands Ranch

Park Meadows Retail Resort, Lone Tree Rec Center, and Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree

Parker AdventHealth Hospital, Downtown and Parker Senior Center, and Twenty Mile/Dransfeldt Shopping Center in Parker

Littleton Mineral Station

Safeway Transfer Hub

Lincoln Station Transfer Hub

Parker RTD Ride and Share

A map shows different areas in Douglas County served by Link on Demand, a free ride-share service. Link on Demand

Booking Link on Demand is similar to booking an Uber or Lyft. It starts by downloading the Link on Demand app. Then you book the ride and meet up with your driver. The only difference; this ride is free all the time.

Link on Demand is designed to increase mobility, reduce barriers, and support daily travel needs. It helps people who don't own a car or older adults who can't drive, for example. The vehicles are ADA-accessible too, so they help people who use wheelchairs and walkers.

Anyone over the age of 13 can ride the service, so this helps if your child misses the bus or needs a ride. This service does operate corner to corner instead of door to door. This means you might have to travel a short distance to your pickup point. Your phone will show you the availability.

This is a Monday through Saturday rideshare service. The hours of operation include:

Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Highlands Ranch and Parker are non-adjacent zones, so you'll book a two‑leg trip via a Transfer Hub. Here's how:

1. In the Link On Demand app, book your first on‑demand ride:

From Highlands Ranch to Lincoln Station Transfer Hub or Safeway Transfer Hub, or

From Parker to Lincoln Station Transfer Hub or Safeway Transfer Hub.

2. Ride to the Transfer Hub.

3. After you're dropped off at the Transfer Hub, open the app and request your second on‑demand ride, from the Transfer Hub to your final destination in the other zone.

4. Wait at the Transfer Hub until your next van arrives. Typical wait times are 15-30 minutes.

If you have any questions, all information can be found here.