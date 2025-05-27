Colorado city reveals new transportation option that's free

Now there's a new way to get around one Colorado city that is free. Link On Demand has hit the streets of Highlands Ranch as a new transportation option.

It's an extension of a program already in place in Lone Tree. The Link On Demand service will help everyone from youths to seniors by giving them the option to get around using the free rideshare service.

Link On Demand works like other popular rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, except you can ride for free within the city limits of Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch. There are wheelchair accessible vehicles available on request.

The vehicles have room for five passengers, which makes it easier for families to get to where they need to go, for free.

"What's impactful is hearing that for some riders, it's not just a casual ride to a store or to a CVS. It could be a life-threatening issue where they really do have a significant medical issue, and if they don't get a ride, they are not going to make it," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon.

The Link On Demand rideshare service has expanded to include Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch.

Riders can schedule times for Link On Demand Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Link On Demand does not operate on Sundays.