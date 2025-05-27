Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado city reveals new transportation option that's free

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Highlands Ranch officials celebrate new transportation option for youths and seniors
Highlands Ranch officials celebrate new transportation option for youths and seniors 02:02

Now there's a new way to get around one Colorado city that is free. Link On Demand has hit the streets of Highlands Ranch as a new transportation option. 

highlands-ranch-transportation-12vo-transfer-frame-20.jpg
Link On Demand  CBS

It's an extension of a program already in place in Lone Tree. The Link On Demand service will help everyone from youths to seniors by giving them the option to get around using the free rideshare service. 

Link On Demand works like other popular rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, except you can ride for free within the city limits of Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch. There are wheelchair accessible vehicles available on request. 

highlands-ranch-transportation-12vo-transfer-frame-270.jpg
  Link On Demand  CBS

The vehicles have room for five passengers, which makes it easier for families to get to where they need to go, for free. 

"What's impactful is hearing that for some riders, it's not just a casual ride to a store or to a CVS. It could be a life-threatening issue where they really do have a significant medical issue, and if they don't get a ride, they are not going to make it," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon.

highlands-ranch-transportation-12vo-transfer-frame-139.jpg
  The Link On Demand rideshare service has expanded to include Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch. CBS

Riders can schedule times for Link On Demand Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Link On Demand does not operate on Sundays. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.