Lineup of summer concerts at Denver Botanic Gardens unveiled, including Judy Collins, Trombone Shorty & John Craigie

This summer's lineup of outdoor concerts at the UMB Amphitheater at the Denver Botanic Gardens was announced on Wednesday. The annual concerts in the middle of DBG's York Street location feature performers from various genres; this year that includes reggae, funk, jazz, folk and bluegrass.

Swallow Hill Music works with the gardens staff to put the concerts on each summer. The first one happens on June 23 and the final act is scheduled for Aug. 17. There will be a total of 14 different shows.

Matthew Houck of Phosphorescent performs at the Denver Botanic Gardens on July 14, 2025 in Denver. Mark Makela / Getty Images

"We are thrilled to produce this decades-long tradition, featuring world-class musicians performing in the spectacular surroundings of Denver Botanic Gardens' York Street location," Swallow Hill Music wrote in an email to its members announcing the acts.

Included in the lineup is Judy Collins on July 22. The 86-year-old folk performer who grew up in Colorado and whose popularity began to build in the 1960s will be performing as part of her "Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Tour: A Lifetime Of Songs." She'll be playing with singer/songwriter Bruce Cockburn.

The full list of concerts is as follows:

John Craigie and Blind Pilot

Tuesday, June 23

Grace Potter

Tuesday, July 7

Allen Stone

Wednesday, July 8

Soccer Mommy

Thursday, July 9

Chris Botti

Thursday, July 16

Judy Collins with Bruce Cockburn

Wednesday, July 22

Watchhouse

Sunday, July 26

The Beths and Beach Bunny

Wednesday, July 29

The Infamous Stringdusters

Tuesday, August 4

Band of Horses

Thursday, August 6

Gregory Porter

Monday, August 10

Steel Pulse

Tuesday, August 11

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Wednesday, August 12

Sam Bush and Paul Hoffman

Monday, August 17

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 16. Members of Denver Botanic Gardens and Swallow Hill Music will have access to presales across three different days leading up to that date.

Get more information at botanicgardens.org, and learn more about Swallow Hill Music at swallowhillmusic.org.