Lineup of summer concerts at Denver Botanic Gardens unveiled, including Judy Collins, Trombone Shorty & John Craigie
This summer's lineup of outdoor concerts at the UMB Amphitheater at the Denver Botanic Gardens was announced on Wednesday. The annual concerts in the middle of DBG's York Street location feature performers from various genres; this year that includes reggae, funk, jazz, folk and bluegrass.
Swallow Hill Music works with the gardens staff to put the concerts on each summer. The first one happens on June 23 and the final act is scheduled for Aug. 17. There will be a total of 14 different shows.
"We are thrilled to produce this decades-long tradition, featuring world-class musicians performing in the spectacular surroundings of Denver Botanic Gardens' York Street location," Swallow Hill Music wrote in an email to its members announcing the acts.
Included in the lineup is Judy Collins on July 22. The 86-year-old folk performer who grew up in Colorado and whose popularity began to build in the 1960s will be performing as part of her "Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Tour: A Lifetime Of Songs." She'll be playing with singer/songwriter Bruce Cockburn.
The full list of concerts is as follows:
John Craigie and Blind Pilot
Tuesday, June 23
Grace Potter
Tuesday, July 7
Allen Stone
Wednesday, July 8
Soccer Mommy
Thursday, July 9
Chris Botti
Thursday, July 16
Judy Collins with Bruce Cockburn
Wednesday, July 22
Watchhouse
Sunday, July 26
The Beths and Beach Bunny
Wednesday, July 29
The Infamous Stringdusters
Tuesday, August 4
Band of Horses
Thursday, August 6
Gregory Porter
Monday, August 10
Steel Pulse
Tuesday, August 11
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Wednesday, August 12
Sam Bush and Paul Hoffman
Monday, August 17
Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 16. Members of Denver Botanic Gardens and Swallow Hill Music will have access to presales across three different days leading up to that date.
Get more information at botanicgardens.org, and learn more about Swallow Hill Music at swallowhillmusic.org.