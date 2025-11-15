Banjo fans gather in Denver for concerts, classes at second annual Swallow Hill BanjoFest

At Denver's Swallow Hill BanjoFest on Saturday, the toe-tappin' rhythm, quick-pickin' chords and an unmistakable twang filled the air.

For Toronto-based musician Chris Coole, that sound comes down to technique.

"In bluegrass banjo. That's what they're doing, they're hitting up on the string. In clawhammer, you're actually hitting down with the back of your fingernail," he explained.

CBS

Coole specializes in the clawhammer style, though he didn't start that way.

He said. "I started hearing the banjo in some of the music I was listening to and figured out that's the song I've always loved as a kid."

Many years later, Coole's banjo career has taken him around the world, including to Denver's Swallow Hill Music for their second annual BanjoFest.

"BanjoFest found me," he said.

And it found plenty of others too, with nearly 200 people signing up for this year's festival. Other popular artists in attendance are Pete Wernick, Kyle Tuttle and The Lowest Pair. Several instructors also lead workshops on clawhammer, scruggs-style, double banjo arrangements and more.

CBS

"A BanjoFest is basically a large gathering of banjo lovers and enthusiasts getting together for workshops, concerts, and community," Barry Osborne said.

Osborne, who helped launch BanjoFest last year, says the instrument holds a special place in Colorado's music scene.

"We know that Coloradans love acoustic music and that includes the banjo," Osborne said. "It sounds just different enough from a guitar. If you want a sound you can pivot or play off of, the banjo is happy to do that."

In a place known for acoustic traditions and tight-knit music circles, BanjoFest offers something rare: a space where every banjo-lover can feel right at home.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Swallow Hill Music, located at 71 E. Yale Ave. in Denver.