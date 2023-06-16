Limited number of The Book of Mormon tickets released in $25 lottery from June 21-July 2

For those who are still hoping to get a good deal on tickets to The Book of Mormon when it comes to The Buell Theatre, you're in luck. A limited number of tickets will be $25 each.

The Book of Mormon has won 9 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who have gained recent fame with their purchase of the iconic Casa Bonita. Robert Lopez is also listed in the credits for book, music and lyrics for the play.

Additional Information on the ticket lottery by the DCPA:

How to enter:

Make a Lucky Seat account if you do not have one already. If you enter, be sure to keep an eye on your email around 11:00 a.m. on the dates listed below to find out if you won. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Fans who have been selected can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each.

Lottery Schedule:

Performances on June 21-25

Entries must be received by June 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Performances on June 27 – July 2

Entries must be received by June 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Read the full official rules.