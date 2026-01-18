Light snow late Sunday could make for a slick Monday morning commute across Denver metro area

Colorado will see a brief return to wintry weather late Sunday, with light snow developing in the evening and continuing into early Monday morning, potentially creating slick travel conditions for the Monday morning commute, especially along the Interstate 25 corridor.

After a mild and quiet Sunday, a cold front will move into northern Colorado by the evening hours. Snow is expected to begin in the northern plains and mountains this evening, then gradually spread south overnight.

While this system does not carry a lot of moisture, weather models show enough lift and upslope flow to support light but widespread snowfall. Most areas along the I-25 corridor, eastern plains, and foothills can expect a trace to 2 inches of snow, with Denver likely picking up around a half inch to one inch. If a heavier snow band develops, isolated spots could see closer to 3 inches.

The timing of the snow overnight into early Monday means the potential for snow-covered and slick roads for the Monday morning commute. Conditions should gradually improve by late Monday morning as snow tapers off. With temperatures in the 30s, you'll want to bundle up if you are going to the Marade.

Looking ahead, this system will be short-lived with calmer and drier weather returning starting Tuesday.