Debut of new ski film "Legend Has It" featuring Colorado's Colter Hinchliffe coming up this week in Denver

By Jeff Todd

/ CBS Colorado

Crisp mornings and colorful leaves aren't the only sign that ski season is approaching. Colorado is expecting the debut of many ski films across the state over the next month.

Colorado native and professional skier Colter Hinchliffe is playing a big role in Teton Gravity Research's "Legend Has It." This is TGR's 28th annual snow film.

Hinchliffe grew up in Basalt and spent his youth skiing around Aspen. After starting college, he made the decision to pursue skiing full time.

Hinchliffe filmed with crews in the Colorado and Wyoming backcountry. The film's debut in Colorado is at the Oriental Theater and has a short run from Wednesday through Friday. Other viewings are planned throughout Colorado in October.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 9:00 AM

