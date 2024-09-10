Lead prosecutor in Suzanne Morphew murder case could be disbarred in Colorado

Lead prosecutor in Suzanne Morphew murder case could be disbarred in Colorado

Lead prosecutor in Suzanne Morphew murder case could be disbarred in Colorado

The lead prosecutor in the Suzanne Morphew murder case could be disbarred in Colorado. Eleventh Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley brought murder charges against Suzanne Morphew's husband Barry in her death.

Linda Stanley CBS

A disciplinary board recommended Stanley be disbarred because of improper statements made to the media which contributed to a ruling to change the venue.

Suzanne Morphew's death was determined to be a homicide of "undetermined means" and drugs typically used as tranquilizers for wildlife were detected in her remains after her body was discovered nearly four years after her disappearance.

A judge dismissed the case against Barry Morphew in April 2022. At the time, the 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" which means that prosecutors could file charges against Barry Morphew at a later date.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

In another high-profile case, a couple charged in the death of a 10-month-old had the charges against them dismissed because of comments Stanley made to a news station in Colorado Springs.

A judge found Stanley violated the couple's rights after she gave an interview to KRDO-TV in 2023 where she made inflammatory statements about William Jacobs, the man accused of killing the baby, and Brook Crawford, the child's mother who was charged with contributing to the child's death.