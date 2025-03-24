Lawyer wants conviction of Colorado murder suspect rescinded after DNA evidence retested, allegedly mishandled

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Michael Clark's original plea. It has since been corrected.

After a former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA analyst was charged with mishandling and manipulating evidence in January, evidence that helped convict a man of murder was re-tested. Now his lawyer has requested the conviction be rescinded because the DNA indicates he might be innocent.

The crime scene of the 1994 murder of Marty Grisham in Boulder. CBS

Michael Clark pleaded not guilty to the murder of Marty Grisham in 1994, but former DNA analyst Missy Woods was reportedly involved in processing DNA evidence in the case. In January, Woods was charged with over 100 cases of forgery, purgery, attempting to influence a public servant and cybercrime, casting many cases in which she was involved into doubt.

Michael Clark Boulder Police Department

According to BODE Technology, an independent DNA testing firm, the DNA sample can't visually exclude Clark as a possible contributor but does provide limited support for exclusion.

"Assuming a mixture of two individuals, this mixture DNA profile is at least 17 times more likely to be observed if it originated from two unknown, unrelated individuals than if from Michael Clark and one unknown, unrelated individual," the BODE report said.

Yvonne "Missy" Woods Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Clark's lawyer is now requesting the conviction be rescinded and his client released. The motion states, "Missy Woods's false DNA opinion was what caused Mr. Clark to be arrested and prosecuted. Her false DNA testimony at his trial caused his wrongful conviction."