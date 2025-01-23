Denver lawyer hopeful client can prove wrongful conviction after forensic analyst's arrest over mishandling DNA

Following the arrest of a former Colorado state forensic scientist, people who say their court cases were impacted by her DNA analysis over the years are feeling hopeful.

"Hopefully this is the beginning of vindication," said Attorney Adam Frank.

The crime scene of the 1994 murder of Marty Grisham in Boulder. CBS

Frank says his client, Michael Clark has been fighting for his freedom and to be reunited with his family since 2012. That is when he was convicted of the 1994 murder of Marty Grisham in Boulder. The murder remained unsolved for more than a decade until investigators revisited evidence using DNA testing.

"There's no evidence that Michael Clark did this, there's not probable cause that Michael Clark did this. What changed is Missy Woods claiming that there was evidence of him at the scene," said Frank.

CBI Forensic analyst Yvonne "Missy" Woods concluded a partial profile of a Carmex container found at the scene of the murder matched Clark's DNA. However, since 2023, Woods' work as an analyst has come into question.

"Honestly it's a relief that this wasn't going to be swept under the table," said Frank.

Yvonne "Missy" Woods Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

This week, Woods was criminally charged by the Jefferson County District Attorney's office and arrested over allegedly mishandling of DNA evidence. An arrest affidavit says Woods now faces 102 felony charges during her time working for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The affidavit states that CBI identified at least 500 cases in which Woods was impacted by altering data.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's office released a statement in response to her charges:

"We want to thank the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation for their diligence in conducting a complex investigation. Based on the available facts and after careful legal analysis, we have filed charges and will now proceed with a criminal prosecution. My office remains committed to reviewing all affected cases within our jurisdiction on behalf of the defendants and victims involved."

"Missy Woods' false report and false testimony is exactly why Michael Clark was wrongfully convicted of a murder he did not commit," said Frank.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation. CBS

Frank says he hopes his client and other people who have potentially been impacted by Woods' DNA testing can now begin the process of revisiting their cases and getting justice now that these charges against her have come to light.

"He needs to be out and he needs to be out now. Hopefully, this is the beginning of that happening," said Frank.