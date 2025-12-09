Colorado man jailed after allegedly body slamming and knocking out lawyer at courthouse

A 36-year-old Aurora man has been jailed for investigation of felony assault after he allegedly used an "MMA style takedown" move on a 69-year-old defense lawyer, CBS News Colorado has learned. The alleged attack by Daniel Alexander Ashby on H. Michael Steinberg left the attorney hospitalized and facing surgery.

Daniel Alexander Ashby Arapahoe County

According to interviews and police reports obtained by CBS Colorado, Ashby was attending a court hearing Monday related to his 12-year-old nephew, who was a victim in a fatal crash in July in Aurora. Court records show Ashby's nephew was riding an electric scooter in a marked crosswalk on East Iliff Avenue. Police say the boy had activated the crossing signal, but Christopher Ramirez-Rodriguez, 19, failed to stop for the red light and struck and killed the boy. He is charged with careless driving resulting in death.

H. Michael Steinberg H. Michael Steinberg

Steinberg was representing Ramirez-Rodriguez. Before the Monday afternoon hearing started, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy wrote that Ashby "aggressively approached Steinberg trying to see the defendant Steinberg was representing." The arrest document says Steinberg "told Ashby to go into the courthouse and pushed him back to create space as Ashby was in his face. Ashby then performed a 'MMA style takedown' on Steinberg causing him to become unconscious."

A court spokesperson said there was no video of what happened in the hallway.

Ryan Brackley, Assistant District Attorney in Arapahoe County, told CBS Colorado "It doesn't actually happen that people go hands-on on defense attorneys, prosecutors or judges. But it is a very emotional place to be for everybody involved."

The sheriff's report obtained by CBS Colorado says Steinberg was transported by ambulance to a hospital and that he suffered multiple spinal fractures.

In an email Tuesday to CBS Colorado, Steinberg wrote, "In the hospital with a shattered pelvis. In serious pain. Surgery is scheduled Thursday."

Ashby was arrested immediately at the courthouse on suspicion of second-degree assault and is being held in the Arapahoe County Jail on $75,000 bond.

His older brother, Michael Ashby, was at the court hearing Monday but said he did not see what happened outside the courtroom. He said Daniel and the entire family has been attending court hearings for the driver who allegedly hit and killed his son.

"The whole family is frustrated with this legal system," said Michael Ashby, who added there has been a lot of conflict between his family and the suspect's family.

CBS Colorado was unable to reach Daniel Ashby, who has a lengthy criminal record, including multiple violations of protective orders that have led to jail sentences. Ashby is listed in public records as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. After the incident, court records say the judge in the case "(admonished) the families about taking justice into their own hands."

Brackley said his office is reviewing the case to decide what charges might be filed.

A court database indicates Daniel Ashby is scheduled to be in court Friday over the alleged body slam incident.