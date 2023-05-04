5 lawsuits filed against Fort Collins Police Services claiming wrongful DUI arrests

Five people have filed lawsuits against Fort Collins Police Services for what they call wrongful DUI arrests. That has led to a call for the police chief to resign.

The arrests were made by Fort Collins Police Officer Jason Haferman, who has since resigned.

A CBS News Colorado investigation last year showed that Haferman made nine DUI arrests in a year and in every one of those cases, testing of the drivers showed they had no drugs or alcohol in their systems.

Five of those arrested filed lawsuits on Wednesday against the Fort Collins Police Services. Their attorney says the police chief should resign.