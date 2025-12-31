Expect law enforcement patrolling the State of Colorado for DUI drivers on New Years

As Coloradans prepare to celebrate the New Year, remember that even if someone has only one drink, they should not get behind the wheel. This is the same for cannabis.

Colorado State Patrol says it only takes one to get pulled over and arrested. Troopers say they arrest about 1,300 drivers every single month for DUIs. There were 207 arrests during their 2024 New Year's enforcement, most of which occurred between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

This is not just for drinking and driving, but also for drivers who use cannabis and get behind the wheel. This does count as a DUI arrest. Troopers say drivers can be pulled over and still face consequences even on their first DUI.

"One, because we will find you and we will arrest you," Colorado State Patrol's Sgt. Ivan Alvarado said. "Two, if you do end up getting into a crash and you do end up hurting somebody, not only are you going to spend the night in jail, but you are looking at spending a lot of time, if not the rest of your life, behind bars."

Troopers remind everyone that even a slight degree of impairment can result in arrest.

"It is a selfish decision," Sgt. Alvarado said. "It's very irresponsible. At the end of the day, nobody drinks to not feel different. Nobody consumes anything to not feel different, so you know you're going to feel different."

If arrested, drivers face at least $13,000 in court fees and fines, can have their license suspended for at least nine months and have their vehicle impounded.

It is always recommended to use Uber, Lyft, or the buddy system. RTD is also offering free rides on New Year's.