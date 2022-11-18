Lauren Boebert victorious in Colorado District 3 battle: Adam Frisch concedes 18 days after Election Day

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has been re-elected to a second term. Democratic challenger Adam Frisch conceded the tight race to Boebert during a virtual press conference on Friday morning, 18 days after Election Day.

Rep. Lauren Boebert arrives to the House Republican caucus leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Frisch said he called Boebert on the phone prior to the virtual conference to formally concede to the congresswoman.

Adam Frisch arrives at the Hyatt Regency on Sunday in Washington, DC. Newly elected members of the House (and those in races that were still undecided, like Frisch's) arrived in the capital for orientation. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Although the vote total for both candidates currently sits at a margin that will likely trigger a recount in the state per Colorado law, Frisch expressed his sentiments against it.

"It's likely the secretary of state will mandate this recount in the coming weeks," Frisch said. "We are not asking for this recount. It's what the citizens of Colorado mandate through our elections system. We believe in integrity of elections in our great state of Colorado, and are supportive of this recount in our continued faith and the security of our elections; however, the likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small."

Frisch said he did not want to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount.

The Democratic challenger said he will continue to work toward a goal to work and serve for the people of western and southern Colorado. He emphasized what he called a responsibility to work in communities and return to a "greater sense of unity."

"Every party party should be invested in every corner of America," Frisch said.