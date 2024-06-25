Lauren Boebert faces 5 opponents in competitive primary in new Colorado district

Republican voters in Colorado's 4th Congressional District have had several weeks to decide whether they'd like to have Lauren Boebert be their candidate to represent them in Congress. Ballots arrived in the mail in Colorado's primary in early June, and they must be turned in by Tuesday night.

Rep. Lauren Boebert during CBS Colorado's CD4 Republican primary debate. CBS

Rep. Lauren Boebert currently represents the 3rd Congressional District but made the decision to run in CD4 after Rep. Ken Buck stepped down earlier this year. Boebert is hoping she'll win Tuesday's primary and then coast to victory in November in the heavily conservative district. CD4 includes much of the eastern part of the state as well as Loveland and Windsor (both in Northern Colorado) and Douglas County (in the southern part of the Denver metro area).

"It is the right decision for me personally, and it is the right decision for those who support our conservative movement. This is the right decision for Colorado, for us," Boebert said in a video she released in January when she announced her decision.

Boebert faces five opponents in a competitive Republican primary. During a CBS Colorado debate last month several spoke of their farming and ranching backgrounds and in doing so indirectly highlighted Boebert's newcomer status to the district. Only Deborah Flora attacked Boebert for her move, criticizing her for "abandoning her neighbors in CD3." Boebert is serving out the rest of her term in CD3 regardless of what happens in the Tuesday primary and a special election that doesn't include her is also being held on Tuesday nd will determine who will represent CD4 through the end of the year.

During her campaign Boebert has touted her support from former President Donald Trump and spoken at length about immigration issues. During CBS Colorado's debate she claimed that undocumented immigrants are overwhelming systems and services in this country and called for mass deportations.

"Build the wall, deport them all," she said, in a line she has repeated throughout her campaign.

Flora described the controversial congresswoman as someone who is more concerned with being in the national spotlight than representing Coloradans.

"We've seen how Lauren Boebert would represent us ... missing key votes while chasing cameras and being in the center of D.C. drama instead of delivering real solutions for the people," she said.