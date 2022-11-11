Late Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean honored at state Capitol

Hugh McKean, the late House Minority Leader at the Colorado state Legislature, was honored at the state Capitol on Thursday. He was found dead last month at his home in Loveland.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office confirmed that McKean, 55, died of a heart attack.

CBS

Hundreds gathered at the state Capitol on Thursday to honor McKean as his remains were laid in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

McKean was working on his own re-election but was running unopposed in the District 51 race. Because he was unopposed, McKean will be considered a member-elect of the legislature, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office explained. A vacancy committee will meet within a month of McKean's death to begin the process of filling his House seat. That vacancy committee will be established by the Larimer County Republican Party in accordance with state statutes.

McKean was a general contractor prior to getting involved in politics.