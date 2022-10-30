Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean passes away unexpectedly overnight

Hugh McKean, the 55-year-old House Minority Leader at the Colorado state legislature, was found dead Sunday morning at his home in Loveland.

Roger Hudson, McKean's deputy of staff, confirmed that McKean had complained recently about pain on the side of his torso. McKean attributed the pain to the stress of building a new home, Hudson said. McKean was a general contractor prior to getting involved in politics.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Hugh left his handprint on our hearts and a legacy of compassion and devotion to his community and state. Even in heartbreak and sadness I can hear Hugh’s encouragement, that jovial laugh of his. I will miss my friend- love ya Hugh!

You are one of the best people I know! pic.twitter.com/hv5VzFCA2E — KirkmeyerforCongress (@Kirkmeyer4CO) October 30, 2022

Hudson said McKean was a source of guidance, hope and charity at the Capitol but also personally as well.

"He was a wonderful man. I've taken nothing but phone calls from crying people today. He was a friend to many."

In addition to building his house, McKean was working to campaign for fellow Republicans approaching the Nov. 8 mid-term elections, Hudson said.

McKean attended a rally in Loveland Saturday for U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea.

"His boundless optimism, kindness, and empathy were on full display at our rally in Loveland," O'Dea stated in a Twitter post.

In a statement, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown stated she and her family were "devastated" and deeply saddened by McKean's sudden death.

"Hugh was a friend, a Republican leader, and a good man who worked for a better life for families all across Colorado," Burton Brown wrote. "Whenever I saw him or spoke to him, he had an encouraging word and was ready to lift others up. Whenever I think of Hugh McKean, I'll think of his smile and his positive outlook on life."

I am devastated to hear of Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s sudden passing. Sending thoughts and prayers to all of Hugh’s loved ones and take comfort knowing his legacy will be felt in Colorado for years to come — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) October 30, 2022

Burton Brown's statement concluded, "I'll miss my friend."

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rep. Hugh McKean. Hugh was a leader, a friend, and a good man."



A statement from Senate Minority Leader John Cooke: pic.twitter.com/WOBXSyZFxD — Colorado Senate Republicans (@ColoSenGOP) October 30, 2022

Democrats also responded to the news with condolences.

House Speaker Alec Garnett stated he and his wife were "shocked and heartbroken."

"We will miss his kindness, the joy that he brought to the capitol every day, and the care that he showed every person he ever met," Garnett stated. "Hugh was the very definition of a statesman - a genuinely nice guy who always wanted the best for our state and his constituents. His integrity and the deep respect with which he treated every member of the House were a model for every lawmaker he worked with."

A great leader and friend unexpectedly passed away. As friends, family and those who knew Hugh mourn here on Earth, I have no doubt he is warming those around him in Heaven. We're going to miss you, Hugh. As you always said to me at the end of a conversation, Love you, brother. pic.twitter.com/bqEmF2WD9k — Dan Woog for House District 19 (@DanielPWoog) October 30, 2022

McKean was working on his own re-election but was running unopposed in the District 51 race. Because he was unopposed, McKean will be considered a member-elect of the legislature, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office explained. A vacancy committee will meet within a month of McKean's death to begin the process of filling his House seat. That vacancy committee will be established by the Larimer County Republican Party in accordance with state statutes.